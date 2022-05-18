Dutch universities to significantly reduce tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Group-of-Ukrainian-refugees
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/551240442/stock-photo-isaccea-romania-march-2022-refugee.html

Dutch universities have decided to reduce the tuition fees by about €10,000 for incoming Ukrainian refugees starting next academic year.

The organisation Universities of the Netherlands argued to lower tuition fees for research universities and universities of applied sciences, says Ruben Puylaert, a spokesperson from the organisation.

READ MORE | Here’s how you can help Ukraine from the Netherlands

Compelled to take action

Many Dutch universities felt that they had to do something to help students coming from the war-torn country, says BNR.

All 14 Dutch research universities will reduce their tuition fees from this group for the coming academic year.

Refugees will only have to pay €2,209 during the coming academic year. Current Ukrainian students pay the institutional fee, which is usually between €10,000 and €15,000.

‘It is important to provide security to aspiring students who have fled Ukraine because they find themselves in such an uncertain situation’, says the chairman of the University of the Netherlands, Pieter Duisenberg.

At the moment, it’s unknown whether universities of applied sciences will offer the same reduction.

Emergency living expenses

While Dutch universities lowered tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees, the government has not agreed to do the same for current Ukrainian university students.

Many students who are already studying need financial aid and the reduction of tuition fees would not be enough.

Even though Dutch universities have emergency funds for this, they are calling on the government to shoulder some weight by providing Ukrainian students with living allowances.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleNew flash delivery services in Amsterdam banned for a year
Next article19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Mark Rutte exposed for deleting text messages every day (for years!)

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been exposed for deleting all text messages from his phone, on a daily basis, for...
Juni Moltubak -

Latest posts

Mark Rutte exposed for deleting text messages every day (for years!)

Juni Moltubak - 0
Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been exposed for deleting all text messages from his phone, on a daily basis, for years.   For several years now,...

19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Biking in the Netherlands can seem daunting at first. Though, once you’ve taken off your training wheels, you'll find that cycling in the lowlands...

New flash delivery services in Amsterdam banned for a year

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Amsterdam municipality decided that new flash delivery services are not allowed to open up for a year due to resident complaints. 😳 After receiving...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X