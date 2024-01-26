Amsterdam’s mayor wants to decriminalise cocaine: here’s why

She's got some good points 👇

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-dealer-offering-cocaine-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/169904158/stock-photo-drug-dealer-offers-cocaine-dose.html

The Netherlands is world-renowned for its liberal stance towards drugs, and if Amsterdam’s mayor, Femke Halsema, had her way, it would be even more liberal.

According to Halsema, the sale and use of cocaine and other hard drugs should be decriminalised.

And listen, she’s got some good points to make.

Why should cocaine be decriminalised?

Speaking with Het Financieele Dagblad, Halsema explains that this approach is all about preventing damage caused by the Netherlands’ war on drugs.

By decriminalising the very thing that drives criminal activity, Halsema hopes to overthrow criminals’ revenue model — and stop wasting police time on a war that is achieving “damn little.”

READ MORE | Cocaine in the Netherlands: everything you need to know 2024

“About 80 percent of our police capacity is spent on drug-related crime,” she tells Het Financieele Dagblad.

“I am part of a growing group of scientists and administrators who say that the international war on drugs has such perverse effects that we are now suffering more from it than from the drugs themselves.”

Her solution? Decriminalise them and regulate these drugs instead.

After all, what’s a drug criminal going to do without, well, illegal drugs?

Do you agree with Halsema? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
11 best coffeeshops in Rotterdam: Where to smoke in 2024
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Wolves in the Netherlands can now be shot with paintballs, says shock court ruling

You'd best avoid wearing a red riding hood when traversing the Dutch wilderness, as wolves in the Netherlands are becoming...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

11 best coffeeshops in Rotterdam: Where to smoke in 2024

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Finding the best coffeeshops in Rotterdam is not an easy feat — after all, the city has over 40 different coffeeshops to choose from! If...

Amsterdam to the Austrian Alps by train: the ultimate winter getaway

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Perhaps the gentle dusting of snow we've received has you in the perfect mood for a bout of skiing. Lucky you — this special...

Wolves in the Netherlands can now be shot with paintballs, says shock court ruling

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 1
You'd best avoid wearing a red riding hood when traversing the Dutch wilderness, as wolves in the Netherlands are becoming increasingly bold towards humans....

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.