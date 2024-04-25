Are you an international who loves working in Amsterdam? Or would you like to become one? Well, you’re not the only one!

In fact, Amsterdam ranks second in the list of most attractive cities for potential expats in the WORLD.

According to a recent study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, The Network, and The Stepstone, more than 150,000 professionals from 188 countries were surveyed to find out where they would like to work if they ever needed to move abroad.

London dominates the top ten

According to Business Insider Nederland, London has once again been named the most attractive city for international workers — a title it has held since 2014.

Is it because people prefer fish and chips over raw haring? Maybe. But the most plausible reason is the English language which, despite Dutchies’ impressive proficiency, makes London overall more international-friendly.

READ MORE | Finding a job in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide in 2024

Curious to see what other cities are popular with potential expats? Check out the top ten:

Rank City 1 🇬🇧 London 2 🇳🇱 Amsterdam 3 🇦🇪 Dubai 4 🇦🇪 Abu Dhabi 5 🇺🇸 New York 6 🇩🇪 Berlin 7 🇸🇬 Singapore 8 🇪🇸 Barcelona 9 🇯🇵 Tokyo 10 🇦🇺 Sydney Source: Boston Consulting Group

The factors that may influence someone’s decision to work abroad are diverse, including the following:

Quality and types of jobs,

Quality of life and climate,

Taxes and cost of living,

Safety and stability,

An inclusive culture,

A family-friendly environment,

Citizenship opportunities,

Healthcare.

What about the rest of the Netherlands?

Although the Dutch capital shines in second place for most popular cities for international workers, the Netherlands itself is not so popular.

The land of tulips and clogs didn’t make the top ten as a country this year, dropping one spot down to 16th place.

READ MORE | Permits and visas for the Netherlands: ultimate 2024 guide

That being said, most Dutch workers in the survey indicated that they are less likely to move abroad for work, partly due to their intense emotional connection with the Netherlands. 🧡

Among the most popular countries, Australia is at the top, followed by the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, France and Spain.

Where in the world would you most like to work? Tell us in the comments!