Amsterdam ranks in the top 10 dream cities to work in!

A lazy cycle to work alongside some of the best canals in Europe: Amsterdam has been named the 9th best city in the world for working.

At least according to almost 100,000 people surveyed in Intelligence Group’s European Talent Intelligence Manual 2022.

Of these, 6.48% named the Dutch capital as their top choice city to work in — in the whole world!

Alright, here’s a chance to place your bets: which do you think was the number one city of choice?

I’ll give you a minute here, and I’m watching, so don’t cheat.

…

…

…

Ready?

Drumroll, please. The top city to work in was not surprising: London claimed almost a quarter of the total votes, followed by New York, Paris, and Berlin. Long live the Queen!

Amsterdam wins the hearts of the young

Of those who voted for Amsterdam, 40% are under 35 years old. As someone on the cusp of my thirties who still “treats” myself to ramen noodles on occasion, I’m officially calling this “the young crowd”. You’re welcome, thirty-somethings!

If you’re looking for a job in Amsterdam, the most preferred positions are typically in Administration (17%), Financial (10%) and IT (8%).

