Whether it’s the chocolate-glazed, sprinkle-laden stroopwafels that attract tourists or the city’s vibrant, historic heart — Amsterdam has royally earned its crown as one of Europe’s most popular city break destinations. 🇳🇱✨

Just how popular, you may ask? Well, according to leading vacation rental company Holidu, Amsterdam has already netted a whopping 91,200 Google searches in 2024.

After analysing Google search data from the past year, Holidu’s travel experts compiled a ranking of the most popular European cities.

Based on the number of Google hits each city received, the ranking placed Amsterdam solidly at number one! 🏆

Ireland, France, and Spain were also fan-favourites

Hot on Amsterdam’s heels were Dublin (Ireland) with 64,000 hits and Paris (France) with 61,000.

However, whilst the Netherlands may have snatched the crown, Spain enjoyed the highest number of cities in the top 20 — with Barcelona, Malaga, Madrid, and Valencia all making an appearance.

Despite coming in at fourth place, Barcelona nabbed a very respectable 54,800 hits! Image: Depositphotos

Amsterdam was definitely in great company — but don’t just take our word for it!

Here’s a look at the top ten European city breaks, according to Holidu:

Rank City Google searches (on average) 1 Amsterdam, Netherlands 91,200 2 Dublin, Ireland 64,000 3 Paris, France 61,000 4 Barcelona, Spain 54,800 5 Rome, Italy 41,400 6 Malaga, Spain 33,960 7 Prague, Czech Republic 30,320 8 Budapest, Hungary 30,190 9 Lisbon, Portugal 27,900 10 Berlin, Germany 25,500

Just missing out on a spot in the top ten were other city break favourites, Milan and Copenhagen (coming in at numbers 11 and 12, respectively).

How many of these popular city break destinations have you visited? Tell us all about your experiences in the comments below!