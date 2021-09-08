A bicycle that can’t break: this Dutchie is on a mission

With a dream of never going to a bicycle repair shop ever again, tax specialist and Amsterdammer, Pieter van der Straaten, developed a bike with almost unbreakable components.

Dubbing the design bombproof, van der Straaten opted for a necessities-only concept: no brake cables, no hand brakes, no bike chain, no levers to operate the gears, and no vulnerable lighting in the front and rear — fewer pieces, less maintenance! 💡

With a name that matches the concept, the Bloker Naked Bike comes with the promise of a slim design that weighs next to nothing, is rust-resistant, and is suitable for every type of Dutchie (and international) out there. Hear that guys? 📣

Cycle Simply

Inspired during a visit to New York, the simplicity of rental bikes there captured van der Straaten’s attention and he decided to bring the simple biking experience home.

“They were perfect bikes; very very basic. Sturdy ones that did exactly what they were supposed to do: travel through the city without any hassle. No hassle with hand brakes or gears, just cycle without worries”, says Van der Straaten.

A design without bells and whistles took a lot of work and investment from the entrepreneur. Van der Straaten aims to conquer the area of IJburg first and then expand nationally. With the current design, users can cycle at up to 20 kilometres per hour so there are no plans to go electric in the near future.

Would you go for a nine-component bicycle in the future? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: logoff/Depositphotos