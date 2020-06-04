The bike industry is booming. Even in the Netherlands where life without a bicycle already seemed unthinkable, many retailers are currently swimming in profits thanks to a quarantine-inspired surge in demand.

However, owning a bicycle is just the beginning. The Dutch definitely have an unwritten code when it comes to cycling.So the real question is this: are you doing it correctly? Are you cycling like a Nederlander, yet?

If not, here are some easy tips to get you pedalling like a native in no time.

Cruise like a Dutch e-bike user

The main misconception with e-bikes is that although the regular version assists you up to twenty-five km/h (speed pedelecs up to 45 km/h), it doesn’t necessarily mean you are to go faster. In reality, it is best practice to go unbearably slow to the point where it is almost harder to keep your balance.

Here are some additional points to keep in mind:

take up the whole cycle path (especially in pairs)

buy a mirror which attaches to your handlebars, that you have no intention of ever using

under no circumstances are you to check behind you, signal, or give other people right of way. Better yet, don’t even look ahead of you, look to the side and point at a bird or something

have the turning circle of a lorry

For extra style points: something which I like to refer to as the Gazelle mount is where an e-bike owner uses the pedal to hoist themselves up onto the seat, as if they were climbing up onto an unruly stallion. One foot is placed on the pedal while the other pushes off the ground, causing the bike to begin its unsteady, juggernaught-esque forward motion.

Remember, don’t look behind you before attempting this, and preferably swerve dangerously in the direction of other cycle path users. The trick is to let others know that you have no control over your heavy bike.

Remember: weight limits are subjective

If you take a closer look at your bagagedrager (pannier rack), many recommend a weight limit of just twenty-five kilograms. Similarly, many wheels actually have weight limits of around 125 kilograms.

But don’t worry, these are obviously subjective. The natives carry their friends on the back all the time and they are fine, which is all the evidence that you will ever need.

For extra style points: parents with young children have a wonderful opportunity to really embrace Dutch life, here. You can get yourself a front rack with a basket, a front baby seat attached just under the handlebars (with an additional windscreen to protect your baby and impair your vision), another child seat for on the pannier rack, and perhaps a big bag or two for your shopping. The trick is to make it as heavy and unsafe as possible.

First rule of bike maintenance: don’t bother

Your bicycle probably didn’t cost much to begin with so that voids pretty much all necessity for bike maintenance. A chain so rusty and loose that it impairs performance and could snap at any moment? Tyres so soft you have a higher risk for punctures?

Listen, if you can still get from A to B then that is all that matters. Don’t complicate your life.

For extra style points: if you are aware that your wheels are not wonky and are feeling somewhat self-conscious about it, then don’t worry. Next time you have your bike parked in a stand, give your wheel(s) a good kick. Combine it with a wonky, loose mudguard for additional authenticity.

Traffic light-blindness is a thing

It goes without saying that if the traffic light is red: stop.

However, don’t be surprised to see natives suffering from temporary colour-blindness and mistaking all colours for green. Years of interpreting traffic laws to suit their own personal situation has left the Dutch very capable of not getting hit by an oncoming car whilst breaking the law.

But this a cultural trend we recommend you simply observe and absolutely do not copy.

For extra style points: to most people, traffic lights have three colours: green, orange and red. But did you know that many Nederlanders can only see three shades of green? Green-green means go, orange-green means go but hurry up, red-green means go but be weary that cars will probably be coming your way (and be very angry).

Parking your bike

Easy one, this. Unless the pesky gemeente start intervening and take your bike away, you have more or less free reign to park your two-wheeled amigo wherever you find it most necessary and convenient to you. Chances are it will probably get stolen anyway.

For extra style points: Park your bike in front of a window with a sign asking you not to park any bikes there. It is important to let people know that you are in charge of your own decisions, and won’t be told what to do.

So there you have it. Some easy cultural tips to get you looking like a pro in no time!

What’s your top tip to cycle like a native Dutchie? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels