With many overnight cancellations due to a malfunction and Code Yellow winds halting even more flights today, Schiphol Airport hasn’t had a “breezy” start to the week.

Although last night’s air traffic control problems have now been resolved, there are further delays and cancellations this morning due to the stormy weather, NU.nl reports.

Despite winds ravaging this morning’s flight schedule, an airport spokesperson could not say exactly how many flights would be cancelled. 😬

Air travel by plane might be tricky this morning, but if you still fancy taking flight, you can just try to cycle in this weather!

Luckily, the gusts are “winding” down around noon, and Schiphol expects no further flight disruptions after that.

Almost 30 KLM flights cancelled

Last night’s disruption led to sixteen cancelled KLM flights, four of which were diverted to Belgium and France to land.

With their planes scattered over Europe, today’s schedule has been blown awry. A KLM spokesperson told NU.nl that they must cancel 13 more flights this morning.

