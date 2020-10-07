Asbestos has been found in makeup products sold at retail chains Hema and Douglas. Traces of the substance were found in the products BAE loose powder foundation 2nd skin and My Cheek Palette Blush.

The news outlet EenVandaag worked with the Expertise Center Asbestos and Fibres (EVAC) to have the makeup tested for the presence of asbestos at three laboratories — all three confirmed its presence.

Both retail chains initially withdrew the products when confronted by EenVandaag, but they have since landed back on the shelves, reports the news source. The companies claim that they have had their products tested and they are free from the harmful substance.

Why the discrepancy?

It is unclear why the products EenVandaag had tested in their cooperating labs had different results than the labs used by the retail chains. However, experts give two possibilities: different research methods were used among the labs; and asbestos can distribute unevenly throughout the products, leaving some samples with the substance and others without.

Why is asbestos harmful?

Asbestos is dangerous for its very small fibres, invisible to the naked eye. Breathing it in can cause a range of long-term health problems, including lung cancer. It’s been prohibited for use since in products since 1993.

Feature Image: freestocks.org/Pexels