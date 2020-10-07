An Amsterdam bus driver was bitten, kicked, and beaten yesterday after telling a passenger to wear a face mask.

The attack occurred as the passenger attempted to board the bus on line 21, at the Ruys de Beerenbrouckstraat in the Geuzenveld district. When the bus driver advised that the passenger must wear a mask on public transport, the passenger flipped out.

The 67-year-old driver lost four teeth, has a concussion, bruised ribs, and a battered face. The attack left the driver hospitalised.

Captured on video

A video of the disturbing incident later circulated on Snapchat and Dutch website GeenStijl. The attacker is seen standing on the bus driver’s neck in the footage.

After the attack, the perpetrator fled, his attempt to take the bus foiled by his own attack on the driver. Police are now on the hunt for the attacker.

“We have even clearer images from the bus, which clearly shows the suspect,” said a police spokesman. “The images have been shared internally so that all police colleagues in Amsterdam can see them. Hopefully, this will lead to recognition, otherwise, we will consider publishing the images in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service.

