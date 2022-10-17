At least two injured in Amsterdam Centraal shooting last night

Amsterdam’s bustling Central Station is partly cordoned off, following a shooting last night that wounded at least two people.

We may need to be wary of more than faulty brakes when taking the train, as the NOS just reported on a shootout at Amsterdam Centraal.

Many witnesses and few facts

There are conflicting reports on how many gunmen were involved in the attack, although the station was rather busy during the time of the shooting. Witnesses are to be questioned by police.

According to a spokesperson for the police, at least two people were injured during the shooting. The injured were taken to hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Amsterdam-centrum. Twee gewonden bij #schietpartij in hal van #centraal station #Amsterdam op de Ruijterkade. Een slachtoffer zou gestoken zijn. Het schietincident vond om 00.36 uur plaats. Beiden slachtoffers per amb naar zkh. Twee verdachten te voet ervandoor. #politieonderzoek pic.twitter.com/qnWu6EvoY7 — Martin Damen (@martindamen58) October 16, 2022 Translation: Amsterdam centre. Two were injured in a shooting in the central hall of Amsterdam Centraal on the Ruijterkade. One victim was reportedly stabbed. The shooting incident took place at 00:36 AM. Both victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Two suspects took off on foot. Police are investigating.

Unfortunately, the gunmen still remain at large, having run away after the shooting.

But, the police are still investigating the attack, and have not yet identified the shooters or arrested them.

