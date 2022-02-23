Gunman at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein: this is what happened

NewsCrimeFeatured
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Leidseplein-Amsterdam-in-the-summer-time
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/217845240/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-june-2017-historical.html

Yesterday evening, an armed man took a hostage in the Apple Store at Leidseplein in Amsterdam.

The man demanded €200 million in crypto-currency. He held a 44-year old customer hostage and was armed with one short-fire weapon and a handgun.

The situation was eventually resolved when the culprit went outside for water — and got hit by a car.

Man enters Apple store and takes a hostage

At 5:30 PM yesterday, the man entered the Apple Store on Leidseplein and took a 44-year old British visitor hostage, reports the NOS. The gunman was dressed in camouflage clothing. Later, he was identified as a 27-year old Amsterdammer.

The police arrived on site ten minutes later. Immediately, the gunman opened fire at the officers and shot at least four times. It was unclear at the time whether the culprit was wearing a bomb vest.

In the following hours, Leidseplein and the surrounding area were completely cleared. The police, special forces, and ambulance turned up in large numbers. Anyone working in nearby stores was ordered to stay indoors.

Long hours of silence

Inside the store, customers and employees were ordered by the gunman to lock themselves inside an upstairs room of the building. The gunman, meanwhile, held the hostage locked under his elbow at all times.

At 8:30 PM, the police managed to free about 70 people from the Apple Store. An official tweet asked bystanders to hold back on publishing video material to not corrupt the operation.

Car takes him down

The gunman was asking for water at around 10:30 PM. The police gave in to the demand by delivering the water with the help of a robot.

When the gunman stepped outside, the hostage freed himself and started running off. As the culprit started the chase, a special-force car crashed into the perpetrator and knocked him unconscious.

Caution: This scene has been captured on video and might be disturbing to viewers.

The aftermath

Following the crash, pictures circulated of the gunman lying lifelessly on the ground. Police have confirmed that he is still alive and has been brought to a hospital.

In an official tweet, the Amsterdam Police Unit states: “We managed to stop the hostage-taker by hitting him as he ran out. Violent images of that collision can be seen. We now know that the suspect had no explosives on his body, and medical personnel are now taking care of him.”

At this moment, the police are still investigating the Apple store and Leidseplein. The exact identity of the culprit and his motives have also not yet been revealed.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more breaking news!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleAlbert Heijn introduces deposit on all plastic juice bottles
Next articleDen Helder: the Netherlands’ “city of the sun”
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

1 COMMENT

  1. It’s too bad the car that hit the CRIMINAL didn’t do a better job running him over. Now the taxpayers will have to pay for his room and board and goodness knows what else.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Walkers save beached seahorses along the Dutch coast following storms

Vigilant hikers saved several weakened seahorses on the coast of Noord Holland over the weekend. 🌊 Normally, seahorses cling to seaweed...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Between New York and the Netherlands: the journey to yet another home

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
In preparation for my big move from the United States to the Netherlands, I set sail on a Dutch history hunt within the continental...

Walkers save beached seahorses along the Dutch coast following storms

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Vigilant hikers saved several weakened seahorses on the coast of Noord Holland over the weekend. 🌊 Normally, seahorses cling to seaweed but likely broke free...

What were Elfstedentochten really like? Vintage 50s video in full colour inside!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 1
There are some things we wish would make a comeback: flip phones, playing in the street, and of course, the Elfstedentocht. While we had a...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X