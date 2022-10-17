Weekly Dutch weather forecast: a mix of sunshine and rainfall

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
The weather is being classically Dutch again: we will have a combination of all four seasons this week! 🌦

The weather will change a lot in the following days — living in the Netherlands, that’s something you hear a lot! The good news is that we will at least be able to enjoy some mild temperatures and sunshine. ☀️

You might notice that the past few days were already a bit warmer than the weeks before, and this will continue for the following week! — NU.nl reports.

As we covered on Friday, you might be able to leave a layer of clothes in the closet because we are borrowing some warmer air from Spain. 

READ MORE: 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

There is hope!

While Monday offers clouds and moderate rain, the rest of the work week is looking up!

After everyone survives the gloomy Monday, the sun will also be making its comeback in the Netherlands on Tuesday, especially in the afternoon. ☀️

Wednesday will have perfect dry autumn weather with a maximum temperature of 18 degrees, while the coldest will be 6. 

On Thursday, in the southeast part of the Netherlands, the day will start with a lot of clouds and rain.

But not for too long

Thursday marks the end of those cosy Pumpkin Spice Latte walks, with the rain pouring itself back into the country back! ☔️

For the rest of the week, the Netherlands will experience more wind and changeable weather. But, according to Weerplaza, the temperature might rise again during the weekend. 

One thing is for sure: the Dutchies will definitely have something to talk about! 😉

What’s your ultimate method to adjust for the Dutch weather? Tell us in the comments!

