Australian Aldi launches Dutch food week (and it’s absolutely hilarious)

Somehow, staples of the much-loved (and much-criticised) Dutch cuisine have managed to weasel their way onto Aldi’s shelves in the Land Down Under.

A TikTokker based in Melbourne, Australia posted a video revealing his local Aldi’s latest craze: “Dutch food week”, which left some Dutch commenters nodding knowingly, and others claiming, “looks better than here actually”.

Lost in translation?

Someone was tasked with the delicate procedure of translating original Dutch food names into something more, well, English on behalf of Australian customers.

The outcomes are interesting. Stroopwafels are now “Dutch syrup wafers”, and the beloved Beschuit crackers are called “crisp toast Dutch rucks”.

One error pointed out by Dutch commenters is the fact that the name used for “Speculoos spread” (both creamy and crunchy) is actually the Belgian version of the Dutch Speculaas spread. Gasp. 😮

Meanwhile, Kaastengels have been branched off into variations like “Cheese crispies”, “Cheese palmiers”, and “Cheese straws”. Well, if the shoe fits…

Speaking of shoes, there are also packets of candy containing “Dutch wooden shoes” and “Dutch windmills”. No wonder people outside the Netherlands genuinely think the Dutch wear clogs on a day-to-day basis.

And let’s not forget the tins of koekjes or cookies which the Tiktok’s creator suggests could be recycled into a “sewing kit” after use. Ah, do we detect a bit of the frugal Dutch DIY mentality? That’s the spirit!

The Tiktokker even endeavours to pronounce the names of Dutch licorice, “Biggetjes”, sounding it out carefully, and actually getting the hang of it. 👏

If you are what you eat, a large portion of Australia will soon be Dutch.

Are you surprised to hear about this Dutch food week? Share your thoughts in the comments below!