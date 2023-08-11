Australian Aldi launches Dutch food week (and it’s absolutely hilarious)

NewsInternationalWeird
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
composite-image-of-man-looking-at-phone-looking-surprused-and-aldi-storefront
Image: Canva

Somehow, staples of the much-loved (and much-criticised) Dutch cuisine have managed to weasel their way onto Aldi’s shelves in the Land Down Under.

A TikTokker based in Melbourne, Australia posted a video revealing his local Aldi’s latest craze: “Dutch food week”, which left some Dutch commenters nodding knowingly, and others claiming, “looks better than here actually”.

@nectoriouspapi #dutch #aldi #aldifinds #netherlands #netherlands🇳🇱 #speculoos #cookiespread #wafers #biscuits #lollies #candy #vanillaslice #bowties #cinnamonsticks #cheese #fyp #foryou #foodtok #peanut #snaps ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Lost in translation?

Someone was tasked with the delicate procedure of translating original Dutch food names into something more, well, English on behalf of Australian customers.

The outcomes are interesting. Stroopwafels are now “Dutch syrup wafers”, and the beloved Beschuit crackers are called “crisp toast Dutch rucks”.

One error pointed out by Dutch commenters is the fact that the name used for “Speculoos spread” (both creamy and crunchy) is actually the Belgian version of the Dutch Speculaas spread. Gasp. 😮

Meanwhile, Kaastengels have been branched off into variations like “Cheese crispies”, “Cheese palmiers”, and “Cheese straws”. Well, if the shoe fits…

Speaking of shoes, there are also packets of candy containing “Dutch wooden shoes” and “Dutch windmills”. No wonder people outside the Netherlands genuinely think the Dutch wear clogs on a day-to-day basis.

And let’s not forget the tins of koekjes or cookies which the Tiktok’s creator suggests could be recycled into a “sewing kit” after use. Ah, do we detect a bit of the frugal Dutch DIY mentality? That’s the spirit!

The Tiktokker even endeavours to pronounce the names of Dutch licorice, “Biggetjes”, sounding it out carefully, and actually getting the hang of it. 👏

If you are what you eat, a large portion of Australia will soon be Dutch.

Are you surprised to hear about this Dutch food week? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Canva
Previous article
Stargazing, anyone? This shooting star shower is about to be visible from the Netherlands
Next article
Wrap it up guys! This STI is on the rise in the Netherlands
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

It’s official: the Dutch cabinet wants to raise train ticket prices EVEN MORE

Good news, the Dutch trains might soon be less packed like sardines during peak hours. The bad news? The ticket...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

It’s official: the Dutch cabinet wants to raise train ticket prices EVEN MORE

Naomi Lamaury - 0
Good news, the Dutch trains might soon be less packed like sardines during peak hours. The bad news? The ticket might cost you EVEN...

The do’s and don’ts of smoking weed in Amsterdam

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Amsterdam coffeeshops are a microcosm of their own — smoke wafting through the air, a mysteriously long list of menu items, and the heavy...

Wrap it up guys! This STI is on the rise in the Netherlands

Simone Jacobs - 0
The Dutch are known for having a relaxed attitude when it comes to sex but it looks like they've become too relaxed about it,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.