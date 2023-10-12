Autumn is here! Cold temperatures to hit the Netherlands in the coming days

🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Image: Magdalena Laas Photography/Supplied

Autumn lovers, now is your time to shine. Temperatures will be colder than 15 degrees Celsius during the day for the first time in FIVE months. At night, temperatures may even drop to freezing. 

It’s officially time to bring out the coats and the fluffy socks. And an ice scraper to defrost your car in the morning if you live in the east of the Netherlands. 

The maximum temperature should stay just below a chilly 15 degrees. Next week, temperatures are expected to be even colder, at around 12 degrees Celsius during the day and near freezing at night, according to AD.nl.

It’s been unusually tropical

Even though this change feels quite sudden, these temperatures are actually pretty normal for October. We mean, pumpkins and scary movies don’t really go along with shorts and t-shirts.

Usually, October has temperatures between  7 degrees and 15 degrees throughout the day. So, really, we’re getting the expected temperatures now.

READ MORE | 7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2023 

The first 10 days of the month were much warmer than usual. October’s usual temperature hangs around 12 degrees Celsius — but this month’s average was a breezy 17. 

So why is it getting chilly now? As Weerplaza weatherman Wouter van Bernebeek tells the AD, a north wind from the Arctic Circle is coming to cool us down for the first time in a while.

Are you looking forward to these frostier temperatures? Tell us in the comments!

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

