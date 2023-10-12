This Dutch company invented sushi krokets (and we’re not sure how to feel about it)

🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

This revolutionary sushi-meets-kroket snack could be the answer to your munchie prayers which leaves your taste buds tingling — or have you reaching for the barf bag.

Imagine you close your eyes and bite down into a good ole crunchy kroket, expecting the taste of that mysterious meat filling to follow.

But instead, you are met with…a mouthful of sushi 🙀. Yup, Crushi is a new kind of kroket with contents consisting of sushi.

Not just any sushi, but “fresh sushi taste, quick & easy to prepare, crispy, vegan variant and zero waste” at that — according to the Crushi website.

Panko is the new seaweed

Founded in Utrecht, the Crushi company is hoping to achieve world domination with this formidable snack, the AD reports.

You’ve probably had seaweed-wrapped sushi (that’s so last year), but have you had sushi coated with a crispy layer of Panko — that is, Japanese-style flaky breadcrumbs?

By now, you might be recoiling in horror or asking, “Where can I get my hands on this juicy feast?” 🤤

Apparently, these products are mainly being targeted at wholesalers. So, while you probably won’t catch Crushi at Jumbo, you can try your luck at sellers like Bidfood and Sligro.

Crushi rolls are…on a roll

Currently, Crushi is available in a number of countries.

Aside from the Netherlands, they’re selling it in Belgium, Germany, Austria, Greece, Ireland and Switzerland. Soon, Crushi might even take the US by storm. (Quick, claim it before the Americans do!)

Some of the flavours include “Salmon Supreme”, “Veggie Vegan”, and “Classic California”. If those names don’t get your mouth watering, we don’t know what will.

The good thing about Crushi is that you can freeze it, according to Crushi’s operational manager Hiroshi Tsujimaru. However, the question is whether people or not are “‘ready for crispy sushi”. 🤔

