Topped up that tan? Good. Autumn weather has returned to the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Dutch weather seems to have skipped to the end of the chapter titled ‘Summer.’ From now on, we can expect the forecast to take a page out of autumn’s book.

Yup, that was it. We hope you spent the past few days soaking up the sun because summer weather is about to become as scarce as toilet paper at the start of the pandemic.

Today will see temperatures plummet by up to 9 degrees compared to yesterday with the average temperature expected to reach 18 degrees. As Thomas Vermeulen of Buienradar puts it, things are about to “feel more autumnal” in the Netherlands.

While the sun may make an occasional appearance to remind us of what once was, the vibes will be very much pumpkin spice latte — without the beautiful changing of the leaves.

Strong winds to lead to code yellow in parts

In fact, while the leaves haven’t yet started to turn yellow, Dutch weather will make up for it with a code yellow wind warning in parts of the country.

According to the KNMI, winds will pick up significantly this evening with gusts of up to 100 km/per hour expected in the north of the Netherlands.

Anyone holidaying up in the Wadden Islands, Groningen or the coast of Friesland can expect to take the brunt of this weather.

Mixed weather ahead — but nothing too great

As for the rest of the week, we can expect a bit of a mixed bag. While the sun will occasionally reappear, it won’t have balmy temperatures to accompany it. Instead, we can expect periods of sunshine and rain with temperatures lingering between the high teens and low twenties.

Are you ready to get autumnal? Tell us your thoughts on Dutch weather in the comments below.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
