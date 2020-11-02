A four-month-old baby has been injured and hospitalised after a firework landed in its pram.

On Saturday around 1:15 PM, three children were setting off fireworks in the Willem van Heesstraat in Breda. A couple walked past with a pram and one of the fireworks landed inside and exploded.

The baby boy is now being treated for injuries in the burns centre in Rotterdam.

According to police, the fireworks being set off were in category 1, meaning specific “children’s fireworks.” These are available for sale year-round.

An accident

The mother of the children (a 12-year old and two four-year-olds) who set off the fireworks says the children had her permission. She tells Omroep Brabant it was “really an accident.”

The children had just thrown up another spinner further than intended before they saw the couple approaching.

The baby’s mother picked up the still-burning firework from the pram with her bare hands and threw it out. The parents then immediately called 112.

The children were very shocked by the accident and have barely slept, says the mother. She is worried about them, but more about the baby who was injured.

Police continue to investigate the incident. The mother of the children is in contact with the parents of the baby and has offered to help.

