Tighter coronavirus measures are in the making for the Netherlands. Inside sources have told RTL Nieuws that new restrictions will include a further limit on outside group sizes from four to two, and the closure of museums, cinemas, and theatres.

The measures were discussed yesterday during an informal meeting among ministers at the Cathuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister. Details are to be worked out today and the final decision will be announced during Tuesday night’s press conference.

Stricter measures

The new restrictions will be in addition to the current measures and are expected to last two weeks, taking effect from Thursday.

The government is also discussing whether stricter measures may be taken regionally, such as a curfew or full lockdown.

Not all agree

The decision has not come lightly. While Prime Minister Rutte, Health Minister De Jonge, and Public Health Minster Van Arkel have proposed a two-week closure of the country, other officials are in opposition. Minsters Hoekstra, Grapperaus and Ollongren say the measures are going too far.

Feature Image: Gustavo Fring/Pexels