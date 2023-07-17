Time for drinks on a ‘terras’: balmy Dutch weather forecasted

Bring out the ice coolers and sunglasses, because summer weather is officially back in the Netherlands! (At least for a little while.)

While people in southern Europe are experiencing shattering thermometers, the coolness of the Netherlands is finally a win for us.

A sunny Monday awaits us, and so do the vast beaches and parks. 😎

The storm has passed

On Monday, temperatures will be nice and toasty throughout the Netherlands. Thermometers will go up to 21 degrees Celsius along the coast for beach-goers and 24 degrees Celsius in the south, reports NU.nl.

We suppose you may as well throw your raincoat far back in the closet, as you probably won’t need it today (or this week). 😉

While you’re toasting in the Dutch summer sun, a moderate wind will be wiping off your sweat and keeping you cool.

Meanwhile, you needn’t fuss about forgetting your sun protection, as sunscreen-dispensing poles dotted around cities will help you keep the hidden dangers of skin cancer at bay. 👇

Out and about in Brabant, Southern Netherlands today and came across this…fantastic idea, free sun crème and up to date weather & UV info @WeatherCee @angie_weather @barrabest @WeatherAisling pic.twitter.com/LrEhQ7m4sV — Inver Milarne (@invermilarne) July 14, 2023

Only in the northwest of the country might there be some light showers, but the day should stay dry most of the day.

The cherry on top? This summer weather is expected to continue throughout the week. Hoera! 🥳

