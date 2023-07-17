Time for drinks on a ‘terras’: balmy Dutch weather forecasted

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Bring out the ice coolers and sunglasses, because summer weather is officially back in the Netherlands! (At least for a little while.)

While people in southern Europe are experiencing shattering thermometers, the coolness of the Netherlands is finally a win for us.

A sunny Monday awaits us, and so do the vast beaches and parks. 😎

The storm has passed 

On Monday, temperatures will be nice and toasty throughout the Netherlands. Thermometers will go up to 21 degrees Celsius along the coast for beach-goers and 24 degrees Celsius in the south, reports NU.nl.

We suppose you may as well throw your raincoat far back in the closet, as you probably won’t need it today (or this week). 😉

While you’re toasting in the Dutch summer sun, a moderate wind will be wiping off your sweat and keeping you cool.

Meanwhile, you needn’t fuss about forgetting your sun protection, as sunscreen-dispensing poles dotted around cities will help you keep the hidden dangers of skin cancer at bay. 👇

Only in the northwest of the country might there be some light showers, but the day should stay dry most of the day. 

The cherry on top? This summer weather is expected to continue throughout the week. Hoera! 🥳

What’s your ideal temperature during summer in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

