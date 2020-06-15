It’s been some time since the Netherlands started to gradually ease its coronavirus measures. However, the summer weather seems to make people and venues too relaxed, as the measures are no longer being respected.

Some venues have received fines over the weekend for being too overcrowded, reports NOS.

Security Council expresses concern

Chair of the National Security Council, Hubert Bruis, stated that it has become increasingly difficult for people in cafes and restaurants to respect the necessary 1.5-metre social distance.

Several fines were handed out over the weekend and some venues were forced to close as a result. According to Bruis, “on Friday and Saturday nights, especially in the entertainment areas of a number of cities, it was too crowded and the distance of one and a half meters was certainly not observed.”

Difficult to comply with the measures

The catering and hospitality industry is under a lot of financial stress and for many venues, it is no longer profitable to stay open. There’s also a fear of heavy fines.

A cafe in Maastricht had to close its doors for two and a half weeks, after clients did not respect social distancing measures.

The Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN), which is the largest organization in the Netherlands representing hospitality, expressed that support for restrictions among entrepreneurs and clients is decreasing rapidly. The organization wants the rules for the catering industry to be relaxed further.

Bruins considers that everyone needs to still adhere to the measures as long as the coronavirus crisis is still ongoing. “With the holiday season approaching, we would like to give everyone the opportunity to sit on a terrace or have a bite to eat. But that must be done safely.”

Feature Image: MirceaIancu/Pixabay