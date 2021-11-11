Leiden mystery: hundreds of bicycles flipped upside down

A real ‘who done it’: hundreds of bikes were found upside down on Monday night in Leiden, in an innocent but very strange prank.

Leiden is known in the Netherlands as a popular student city, with several higher education institutions like Leiden University and Hogeschool Leiden.

That means there are a lot of young adults who just became legal running around doing weird stuff — some of which include hitting up a Turkish snackbar at all hours of the night and wearing animal costumes all year round for some reason. 🐯

So, when a bunch of bikes got turned upside down on Janvonssensteeg and its surrounding streets, it’s really not that shocking. 💁🏼‍♀️

Fietsenmysterie zet Leiden letterlijk op zijn kop https://t.co/KdhMZMaXtQ — Omroep West (@omroepwest) November 9, 2021

People point the finger at students

According to Omroep West, local residents believe it was a student joke that got out of hand. Guests from a café called it, “A typical student action.”

“It’s been quite a job turning all these bikes around. So I don’t think it was one person,” said a reporter from Omroep West.

Students living in a nearby Minerva house were questioned about the “crime scene” but said that they didn’t have anything to do with it. 👀

“I think it’s a nice joke, but it wasn’t me,” said one of the Minerva students. The suspects still haven’t been caught, so the case remains unsolved. 😱

Was it the work of a student? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: serguastock/Depositphotos