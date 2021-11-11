Leiden mystery: hundreds of bicycles flipped upside down

NewsCrimePolitics & SocietyWeird
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
upside-down-bicycle-in-forest
Image: serguastock/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/281103074/stock-photo-pit-stop-during-the-bike.html

A real ‘who done it’: hundreds of bikes were found upside down on Monday night in Leiden, in an innocent but very strange prank.

Leiden is known in the Netherlands as a popular student city, with several higher education institutions like Leiden University and Hogeschool Leiden.

That means there are a lot of young adults who just became legal running around doing weird stuff — some of which include hitting up a Turkish snackbar at all hours of the night and wearing animal costumes all year round for some reason. 🐯

So, when a bunch of bikes got turned upside down on Janvonssensteeg and its surrounding streets, it’s really not that shocking. 💁🏼‍♀️

People point the finger at students

According to Omroep West, local residents believe it was a student joke that got out of hand. Guests from a café called it, “A typical student action.”

“It’s been quite a job turning all these bikes around. So I don’t think it was one person,” said a reporter from Omroep West.

Students living in a nearby Minerva house were questioned about the “crime scene” but said that they didn’t have anything to do with it. 👀

“I think it’s a nice joke, but it wasn’t me,” said one of the Minerva students. The suspects still haven’t been caught, so the case remains unsolved. 😱

Was it the work of a student? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: serguastock/Depositphotos

Previous articleTime to lockdown: Netherlands should shut down for two weeks according to OMT
Next articleDutch Quirk #40 Never agreeing on how to eat tompouce
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

OMT advises 2G measures in the Netherlands: what would it look like?

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has urged the Dutch government to impose 2G measures after a partial lockdown, reports the...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

OMT advises 2G measures in the Netherlands: what would it look like?

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has urged the Dutch government to impose 2G measures after a partial lockdown, reports the NOS. While a three-week...

It’s happening: the Netherlands will go into a three week lockdown

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
We thought our days of announcing a new lockdown were over — but here we are. Sources have confirmed to the NOS that the...

Netherlands records highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic

Farah Al Mazouni -
As of 10 AM 16,364 new positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours — marking the highest daily number of positive...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X