Time to lockdown: Netherlands should shut down for two weeks according to OMT

Time to get yourself a new hobby, at least for a short while. The Netherlands may be about to go into a short two-week lockdown.

According to the NOS, sources from the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT), are claiming that a short lockdown period is unavoidable if the Dutch government wants to get ahead of drastically rising COVID-19 infections.

The sources claim that the OMT has advised a short period of “lockdown-like” measures to the cabinet. What would this look like? Much like a lockdown. Large scale events would be cancelled, the catering industry would introduce limits on group sizes and cinemas and theatres would close.

However, parents can breathe a sigh of relief, schools would remain open in this scenario.

Not set in stone

It’s important to remember that none of this is definite yet. This is merely the advice that the OMT has given — but whether the Dutch government will listen is another story.

This morning, ministers will meet with advisors in the Catshuis and a meeting with city mayors will take place tonight.

No more QR codes for the unvaccinated?

Both meetings are sure to be divisive with ministers discussing, among other things, whether or not the government should introduce a 2G rule in the Netherlands.

This would mean that those who are not vaccinated will no longer be able to receive a QR code with a negative test result. If this was to be implemented, controversy and conflict are almost certain as the division between the vaccinated and unvaccinated sides of the population will only grow.

Looks like the Dutch cabinet has a lot of important decisions to make in the next 24 hours. All will be revealed at tomorrow night’s press conference. 👀

Feature Image: Alex Green/Pexels