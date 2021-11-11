Time to lockdown: Netherlands should shut down for two weeks according to OMT

Time to get yourself a new hobby, at least for a short while. The Netherlands may be about to go into a short two-week lockdown.
According to the NOS, sources from the Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT), are claiming that a short lockdown period is unavoidable if the Dutch government wants to get ahead of drastically rising COVID-19 infections.
The sources claim that the OMT has advised a short period of “lockdown-like” measures to the cabinet. What would this look like? Much like a lockdown. Large scale events would be cancelled, the catering industry would introduce limits on group sizes and cinemas and theatres would close.
However, parents can breathe a sigh of relief, schools would remain open in this scenario.
Not set in stone
It’s important to remember that none of this is definite yet. This is merely the advice that the OMT has given — but whether the Dutch government will listen is another story.
This morning, ministers will meet with advisors in the Catshuis and a meeting with city mayors will take place tonight.
No more QR codes for the unvaccinated?
Both meetings are sure to be divisive with ministers discussing, among other things, whether or not the government should introduce a 2G rule in the Netherlands.
This would mean that those who are not vaccinated will no longer be able to receive a QR code with a negative test result. If this was to be implemented, controversy and conflict are almost certain as the division between the vaccinated and unvaccinated sides of the population will only grow.
Looks like the Dutch cabinet has a lot of important decisions to make in the next 24 hours. All will be revealed at tomorrow night’s press conference. 👀
Feature Image: Alex Green/Pexels
I think it is high time that the Government does something. It is really getting bad. And we people who are vaccinated have to suffer. Unvaccinated should not be allowed in large gatherings. Only the exempt who really cannot take the vaccine. I think another sad Christmas!!!
Well I’m certainly not surprised with all the idiots that are living among us. I went to the Jumbo on Van Bergenstraat here in Scheveningen last night and was absolutely stunned and shocked to see the amount of people walking around with no mask AT ALL…staff and customers alike, let’s just say there were more people without masks than those who had, you’d really want to see it for yourself to believe it so if anyone is wondering where it’s all coming from then someone really and truly ought to take a look at all the supermarkets and smaller grocery stores and hopefully start at the Jumbo. It’s a complete disgrace!! 😱😱☠️☠️