Big changes! Mandatory quarantine replaces flight ban from very high-risk countries as of today

NewsHealthInternationalPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam
photo-of-a-hall-at-schiphol-airport
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Feature Image: Tasfoto/Deposit Photos https://cz.depositphotos.com/83815368/stock-photo-schiphol-amsterdam-airport-train-terminal.html

Previously, the Dutch government strongly advised people to quarantine when entering the Netherlands from abroad. From today, quarantining becomes mandatory — and subject to a fine if broken.

When arriving in the Netherlands from a “very high-risk area,” you have to quarantine for ten days regardless of how you traveled here. However, you can take a test on the fifth day of isolating. If it comes back negative, you are allowed to end your quarantine period — hoera!

Which countries are affected by the quarantine requirement?

The mandatory quarantine only applies to the following list of countries, all of which are categorized as “very high-risk areas” by the Dutch government.

Argentina, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, French Guyana, Guyana, India, Lithuania, Maldives, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Sweden, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The quarantine requirement replaces the flight ban on flights from India, South Africa, and various South American countries. As of today, no more flight bans apply in the Netherlands.

Note that the quarantine requirement is independent of the colour codes for travel advice. While many of the above countries are classified as orange, quarantining is not required for all countries with an orange travel advisory.

Required documents

To enter the Netherlands from any of the very high-risk areas, you will need to bring a printed, completed, and signed quarantine declaration. It is also necessary to have a negative coronavirus test (a rapid test is not valid) — this requirement still applies to all travellers coming from countries that are not on the list of safe countries with a low risk of COVID-19.

If you are transferring through a very high-risk area when travelling to the Netherlands and you’ve spent more than 12 hours in that area, you also have to quarantine. If you spend less than 12 hours in transfer, the mandatory quarane does not apply — however, you still have to bring a quarantine declaration.

Fine for breaking quarantine

The government means business, which means there are checks on both your quarantine declaration and on whether you stick to the mandatory quarantine. At any point in your journey, you must be able to show your quarantine declaration or you risk getting a fine of €95.

Government officials or public servants with investigative powers, such as BOAs (Municipal enforcement officers) are being employed to check up on whether people adhere to the quarantine requirement.

They can show up at the address you provided on the quarantine declaration or simply call you. People who are supposed to be quarantining and do not open the door or answer the phone can be fined €339. 😱

What are your thoughts on mandatory quarantine? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Tasfoto/Deposit Photos

Previous articleThe housing market in the Netherlands in 2021: to buy or not to buy a house in the Netherlands?
Christine Stein Hededam
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Back on track: train schedule resumed after massive outage across the Netherlands

Dutchies found themselves stranded at stations as train traffic in the Netherlands was brought to a standstill yesterday. This was...
Jen Lorimer -

Latest posts

Big changes! Mandatory quarantine replaces flight ban from very high-risk countries as of today

Christine Stein Hededam -
Previously, the Dutch government strongly advised people to quarantine when entering the Netherlands from abroad. From today, quarantining becomes mandatory — and subject to...

The housing market in the Netherlands in 2021: to buy or not to buy a house in the Netherlands?

Abuzer Van Leeuwen -
Find out all you need to know about the housing market in the Netherlands, if it's a good idea to buy a Dutch house...

Back on track: train schedule resumed after massive outage across the Netherlands

Jen Lorimer -
Dutchies found themselves stranded at stations as train traffic in the Netherlands was brought to a standstill yesterday. This was due to a malfunction...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X