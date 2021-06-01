Weekly update: end of lockdown in the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková
Feature Image: nd3000/Deposit Photos

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from May 26 to June 1. The number of infections has dropped compared to the previous week.

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 20,608 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 25,255 new infections. This is a drop of 18%, reports the NOS. The percentage of positive tests went down to 9% compared to 10.4% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone down. This week 66 people passed away, compared to 96 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations, as well as the number of admissions to the ICU, have also decreased. The past week saw 533 new admissions to the nursing ward and 112 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 940 and 196 respectively.

Restriction-free autumn

As the number of coronavirus infections is dropping, another set of relaxations is on the way. From June 5, museums, theatres, and cinemas can reopen. You’ll be able to go inside for all your dining and sporting needs, and terraces will have extended opening times. These relaxations will mark the end of lockdown in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge is optimistic. While some basic rules such as wearing a face mask in public spaces or keeping a 1.5-metre distance remain, De Jonge, is hopeful that autumn will be completely restriction-free. He also maintains that anyone in the Netherlands who wants to be vaccinated should be fully vaccinated by the end of August.

Mandatory quarantine replaces flight ban

From today, mandatory quarantine applies to all travellers coming to the Netherlands from a number of very high-risk countries. Breaking this quarantine can result in a fine of Є339. The quarantine requirement replaces the flight ban on flights from India, South Africa, and various South American countries.

Jumping the vaccine queue

Dozens of students in the Netherlands have been able to get an early coronavirus vaccination by pretending they have a high-risk medical condition. According to these students, pretending to have a pre-existing condition was easier than expected. However, despite this cheating of the system, the GGD has said that it isn’t going to change its working methods.

New vaccine appointments

Individuals who refused to get vaccinated with the Astra Zeneca vaccine will soon be able to book an appointment to receive one of the other vaccines, reports RTL Nieuws.

Feature Image: nd3000/Deposit Photos

