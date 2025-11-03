💶 Just moved to the Netherlands? Get started with ING and receive a €100 sign-up bonus!

You can’t drink tap water in these parts of the Netherlands: here’s what to do instead

Time to raid the supermarket shelves

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-person-taking-water-bottle-from-inside-of-fridge
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/midsection-person-holding-glass-water_104974419.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=28&uuid=626eb5ea-3259-4f7c-b0c5-0521c099dae9&query=water+in+fridge
- Advertisement -

Residents in parts of Utrecht and surrounding areas have been urged to boil their tap water after enterococci bacteria were discovered in a drinking water storage facility.

Water company Vitens issued the warning, and the advice is expected to remain in place until at least Tuesday, November 4.

The contamination affects around 125,000 homes across multiple towns and neighbourhoods. 

Where does this apply to? Residents living in parts of Utrecht, including: Bilthoven, Bosch and Duin, De Bilt, Bunnik, Groenekan, Maarssen, Oud Zuilen, Tienhoven, Westbroek and Zeist

What is the health risk?

Enterococcus bacteria are not considered dangerous for most people. However, they can pose a risk to individuals with weakened immune systems or those with fragile health. 

Because of this, Vitens has advised caution while the source of the contamination is investigated and the water supply is tested.

- Advertisement -

Residents are being told to boil tap water for three minutes before using it for:

  • Drinking
  • Cooking or food preparation
  • Making tea or coffee
  • Brushing teeth

Showering and washing hands with unboiled tap water is safe.

The bottled water war

Over the weekend, the boil-water advisory sparked a mini bottled-water gold rush, and local supermarket shelves were cleared. 

In some places, not a single bottle is left in sight. 

According to RTV Utrecht, both Jumbo and Albert Heijn insist they’re working hard to restock, presumably sending trucks at the speed of Dutch cyclists on e-bikes.

If you want to check whether your specific address is affected, you can go to the Vitens website and enter your postal code.

- Advertisement -

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

- Advertisement -
Feature image:Freepik

Accuracy, clarity, and a touch of humour — that’s DutchReview. Read our editorial mission.

Previous article
The Rembrandt experience: discover the life of a young Rembrandt by walking through Leiden
Next article
The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela Occhipinti
Emanuela traded pasta for passport stamps, wandering her way across the globe. With a Master’s in East Asian Studies she has a passion for Japanese literature. She decided to settle in the Netherlands to fully enjoy flower culture. When she’s not writing (rare, but it does happen), she’s on a mission to find the perfect skincare product and will gladly corner you for a passionate TED Talk on why sunscreen reapplication is the most important thing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Wait, what? Temperatures to reach up to 18 degrees this week in the Netherlands

While you may be nursing a runny nose and a chill after the weather this weekend, you should opt for...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

The 8 greatest forests in the Netherlands for a nature escape

Ailish Lalor - 9
The Netherlands is full of stunning forests that offer the perfect escape from the rush of the Randstad. A leisurely walk around a forest...

The Rembrandt experience: discover the life of a young Rembrandt by walking through Leiden

Abuzer van Leeuwen 🇳🇱 - 0
The famous Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn was actually born and raised in Leiden. Yes, that same lovely classic town just South of Amsterdam....

Wait, what? Temperatures to reach up to 18 degrees this week in the Netherlands

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
While you may be nursing a runny nose and a chill after the weather this weekend, you should opt for a lighter jacket this...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar