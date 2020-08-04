The American company Booking.com will fire a quarter of its employees worldwide.

The booking site for hotels has 17,500 employees. Out of them, 4000 to 5000 of them will be fired, reports NOS.

A spokesperson from Booking.com said the following: “Unfortunately, due to the corona crisis, like many other travel organizations, we have to take the very difficult step of shrinking our global workforce.”

One of the biggest employers in Amsterdam

In Amsterdam, there are around 5,500 employees in the head office and ten other side-offices. The company is one of the largest employers in Amsterdam, and it is unknown as of now how many people will be fired.

The company has been hard-hit by the coronavirus crisis and the lack of tourists. Their number of bookings fell by 85% in April. The company made use of the NOW support package for a wage subsidy, receiving €64.5 million. According to a spokesperson, without the NOW scheme, even more company employees would have suffered from the economic fallout.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: 0805edwin/Pixabay