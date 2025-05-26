Yesterday, Dutch police reported not one, but two serious fatbike accidents involving teenage drivers.

On Saturday night, a 17-year-old lost his life in Oss (North Brabant). The next afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was left with critical injuries following a collision in The Hague.

15 metres from the bike

According to Omroep Brabant, the 17-year-old boy was cycling at 11 PM on the Joannes Zwijsenlaan in Oss when he collided with a car.

Following the impact, he was found 15 metres away from the fatbike. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the boy, but he could not be saved.

Police are now investigating how this accident could have occurred and whether the driver of the car committed a criminal offence.

A call for witnesses in The Hague

On Sunday afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was urgently taken to hospital after colliding with a motorbike on the Melis Stokelaan in the Escamp district.

RTL Nieuws reports that the motorcyclist was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

The accident took place at 4:25 PM and police are calling on any witnesses to the crash to step forward.

Did you witness anything? You can report this to police at 0900-8844 or fill in a contact form.