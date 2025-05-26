🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

The NS is finally starting to convert first class seats to second class

No more squeezing in 🫡

Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
At last, the news we’ve all been patiently waiting for: The NS is beginning to give up some of its precious first-class spaces. What a rare and refreshing win for the everyday commuter.

In the coming months, the railway company will convert first-class seats into second-class on 190 Sprinter trains, with more than 3,580 new seats available. 💺

What will change exactly?

For now, only Sprinter trains will see their first-class carriages converted. Helaas, intercity trains will keep their current setup. 

According to the NOS, the changes will be easy to spot: uniform seat covers will be slipped over those red chairs and new signs on the exterior of the trains will mark the update. A classless layout. 💪🏼

This update is expected to improve overall passenger capacity and make train travel a bit more comfortable for many rather than few. 

However, not everyone is in agreement. The NS and the passenger advocacy organisation, Rover, oppose fully abolishing the class system, arguing that it still serves important needs. 

They point to business travellers, those sensitive to overstimulation, and people who need a guaranteed seat as key groups benefitting from first class.

Who even uses first-class in the Netherlands anyway? 

Very valid question. Ever since 1956, there have been two train classes in the Netherlands. 

However, the NOS points out that ever since the pandemic, only 10% of first class is occupied during rush hour.

Meanwhile, second-class passengers often stand shoulder-to-shoulder, staring longingly at the empty seats and fresh air in first class — so close, yet so far 😖. 

Many passengers skip first-class options entirely since they’re commuting just a few days a week or simply can’t (or won’t) justify the extra cost. 

And being such a cost-averse nation, a change like this is very welcome.

What do you think about this renewal? Let us know in the comments below.

Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

