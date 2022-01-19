Dutch Quirk #72: Put a hook on old buildings to move furniture

Imagine that you’re taking a stroll through the picturesque streets of any given Dutch city. ☀️ The sun is glistening on the canal water, boats sail past you in a breeze, you marvel at the uniqueness of Dutch architecture…

…and all of a sudden there is a 150 kg washing machine dangling on a robe right above your head!! 😱

No, we’re not evoking some comedic scene from a graphic novel where some unfortunate soul gets crushed by a piano somehow falling from the heavens.

Instead, this is about the everyday scenario of Dutchies trying to figure out how on earth to move large objects — we’re talking sofas, ovens or, well, pianos — through the impossibly narrow doorways, staircases and windows of Dutch canal houses.

The solution? Hoisting hooks!

What is it?

If you’re a keen observer of Dutch architecture, you might have already noticed that at the very top of most buildings, there are old, wooden hoisting hooks. You might have also noticed that most canal houses are quite narrow.

Why is that? Back in the day, the value of a property was assigned according to width. To save money, as is Dutch custom, many property owners would save space by building narrow but long and high houses as we know them today.

And the hooks? They served as a means to transport furniture, but also goods and other commodities that needed to be stored, high-up. A simple wheel-and-robe mechanism helps to hoist any desired object into the air with pure (wo)manpower.

Especially during the ‘Golden Age‘, when many Dutch cities became wealthy through the trade with colonial goods, the upper stories of canal houses often served as storage units to keep valuable spices or fabrics far above sea level to avoid damage of potential flooding.

Why do they do it?

Well, because they have to. Incredibly narrow and steep stairs just make it virtually impossible to get anything larger than a chair through the front door. This hasn’t changed — even today, many Dutchies and other proud canal house residents use the hook and the robe to get their furniture inside through the windows.

Moving companies also operate with this somewhat medieval technology and some experienced movers will have a robe laying around somewhere at home.

Luckily, technology has somewhat advanced and you see large ramps being propped up against windows to transport objects upstairs somewhat less hazardously. Don’t forget, most of these hooks are old. 😬

Not sure you want to test its durability by heaving a hundred-something kilo fridge or oven into the air for another couple of decades.

Why is it quirky?

Just observing a manoeuvre like that can make your heart sink. It certainly doesn’t look very safe. Or easy. Or even particularly practical. Just watch this four-person effort of getting an oven through a Dutch window and shiver at the cracking noise in the beginning. 🙅‍♀️

To be fair, it does seem very stereotypically Dutch. Just lean back, see what happens and don’t be so dramatic. Or, in other words: doe normaal, man.

Should you join in?

If you’re considering moving to the Netherlands and purchasing a nice apartment in a Dutch canal house, you might not even have a choice. Except you can live without things like a sofa, an oven or a washing machine. But who needs those anyway, right? 😅

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: russbucks/Depositphotos