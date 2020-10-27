Last week, Escape Room Mysterium in Utrecht was broken into, but the thieves didn’t seem to be the sharpest tools in the box.

The perpetrators spent a considerable amount of time breaking into an antique safe, which was merely a part of the escape room. After battling with it for a while, they finally opened it, even though the key was hidden around the corner. When they cracked it open they found only riddles and clues, reports DUIC.

The thieves did walk away with cash (10€), a camera (€400), candy and soft drinks.

Anna-Maria Giannattasio, the owner of the escape room, says this is not the first burglary they’ve had to deal with. Vandalism has also been a recurring issue. “It is especially annoying that we have to deal with these kinds of matters. Such cowardly action in difficult COVID times will only bring us destruction and sorrow,” she says.

Still open for business

Despite corona and the break-in, the Mysterium is still open for groups of up to four people. Of course, Giannattasio has had to buy a new safe in the meantime.

“By the way, I’m curious whether those bunglers would be able to escape at all if they were inside as a guest,” she continued. “But 60% of the visitors to our Mysterium escape room escaped and these were certainly not smart people.”

Police are currently investigating the most recent burglary.

Ad

What do you make of this escape room burglary? Let us know in the comments below.

Image: DutchReview/Canva