BREAKING: Dutch ‘Virus Truth’ leader Willem Engel arrested for incitement

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Virust-truth-leader-Willem-Engel-standing-in-front-of-microphone
WikiCommons/Public Domain https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WillemEngelSept2020.jpg

The face of the Dutch anti-coronavirus measure movement Willem Engel has been arrested in Rotterdam.

Engel is suspected to have posted coronavirus-related messages on social media that promote civil unrest, reports the NOS.

Note: This tweet has been published by a supporter of Engels. It reads: “Welcome in the police state of the Netherlands. When people criticise the system they are being arrested.”

Who is Willem Engel?

Willem Engel is the leader of the Dutch ‘Virus Truth’ (viruswaarheid) movement that advocates against governmental coronavirus measures.

Not to mention, Engel is a staunch supporter of Russian President Putin and its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch public prosecution office already incited an investigation against Engel in January based on a petition signed by 22,000 individuals.

The petition raised concerns that Engel was involved in calls to civil unrest, the spreading of medical misinformation and posed a high potential to commit terrorist acts.

Have you heard of Willem Engel? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Vocast/Wikicommons/Public Domain

Previous articleDutch Quirk #104: Be prescribed only paracetamol by every Dutch doctor
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Dutch government scraps testing and proof of vaccination for travel to the Netherlands

Pack your bags and grab your passports! Starting March 23, the Netherlands will relax travel restrictions for people travelling from...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

BREAKING: Dutch ‘Virus Truth’ leader Willem Engel arrested for incitement

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The face of the Dutch anti-coronavirus measure movement Willem Engel has been arrested in Rotterdam. Engel is suspected to have posted coronavirus-related messages on...

Dutch Quirk #104: Be prescribed only paracetamol by every Dutch doctor

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Got a headache? Paracetamol. Sleepless nights? Paracetamol. Broken leg? Hm, maybe try a paracetamol. Or two, that'll do it. 💊 This, ladies and gents, might...

Dutch government scraps testing and proof of vaccination for travel to the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Pack your bags and grab your passports! Starting March 23, the Netherlands will relax travel restrictions for people travelling from within the EU/Schengen area....

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X