BREAKING: Dutch ‘Virus Truth’ leader Willem Engel arrested for incitement

The face of the Dutch anti-coronavirus measure movement Willem Engel has been arrested in Rotterdam.

Engel is suspected to have posted coronavirus-related messages on social media that promote civil unrest, reports the NOS.

Welkom bij de politiestaat der Nederlanden. Als mensen het systeem door hebben worden ze opgesloten. #freeWillem #demonstratie #politiebureau #marconiplein pic.twitter.com/SEjJr4brcv — Dorien Rose Duinker (@dorienrose) March 16, 2022 Note: This tweet has been published by a supporter of Engels. It reads: “Welcome in the police state of the Netherlands. When people criticise the system they are being arrested.”

Who is Willem Engel?

Willem Engel is the leader of the Dutch ‘Virus Truth’ (viruswaarheid) movement that advocates against governmental coronavirus measures.

Not to mention, Engel is a staunch supporter of Russian President Putin and its invasion of Ukraine.

The Dutch public prosecution office already incited an investigation against Engel in January based on a petition signed by 22,000 individuals.

The petition raised concerns that Engel was involved in calls to civil unrest, the spreading of medical misinformation and posed a high potential to commit terrorist acts.

Have you heard of Willem Engel? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: Vocast/Wikicommons/Public Domain