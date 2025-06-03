- Advertisement -

Following last week’s impossible demands, Geert Wilders has announced he is leaving the Dutch coalition, taking the coalition’s largest party with him.

Last Monday, Wilders announced a series of bizarre demands: the Netherlands must close its borders to asylum seekers, reception centres must be shut down, and all Syrians currently living in the Netherlands must go back to Syria.

If these demands weren’t met? He would walk.

Today, Wilders has done just that.

Announced on X

Like most modern-day politicians, Wilders made his big announcement on X, writing “No signature for our asylum plans. No adjustment of the Outline Agreement. PVV leaves the coalition.”

With 37 representatives, Wilder’s PVV party holds the largest number of seats in the Dutch parliament. The exit of the party will be catastrophic for the current coalition, setting it up for collapse.

Other party leaders are angered by Wilder’s decision. VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz tells the NOS that “He is choosing his own ego and his own interests, I am astonished. He is throwing away the chance of a right-wing policy. This is super irresponsible.”

Meanwhile, Nicolien van Vroonhoven of NSC describes the exit as “really incomprehensible.”

