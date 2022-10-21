BREAKING: People missing after collision between water taxi and speedboat in Wadden Sea

A water taxi carrying seven people, and a speedboat containing 27 people collided this morning in the Schuitengat channel of the Wadden sea.

The accident happened only a few hundred metres away from the coast, close to the Wadden island Terschelling. At least one of the two boats involved is “as good as sunk”, writes the NOS.

What we know so far

So far, two people are injured, with one being rushed to hospital. A further two people are still missing after the collision, which led to several passengers ending up in the water, writes AD Nieuws.

Search efforts are being complicated by the debris. Several salvage boats, ambulances, and a helicopter are searching for the remaining missing passengers, one of whom might possibly be a child.

A trauma helicopter is also on the scene.

