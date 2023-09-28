🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

BREAKING: Shots fired in Dutch university hospital, police searching for suspect

NewsCrime
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
picture-of-two-dutch-police-officers-standing-next-to-bikes-on-road-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/318664590/stock-photo-dutch-police-officers-are-standing.html

Update 4:30 PM: A suspected perpetrator has been arrested by the police.

On Thursday afternoon, shots were fired in a classroom at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Another shooting incident occurred not far away, at a house on Heiman Dullaertplein in Rotterdam West, writes AD.nl.

Three people have been left injured: one at Erasmus MC and two at a house on Heiman Dullaertplein.

One of the victims may be a university teacher. At the moment, not much is known about the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Police at the scene

According to Rijnmond, several teams of police officers have entered the Erasmus MC.

The entrance to the building is currently closed, and students have been evacuated — some of them without their shoes, crying.

Students from the nearby University of Applied Sciences are currently not allowed to leave.

Perpetrator fled in combat clothing

As the local police have announced on X (formerly known as Twitter), the perpetrator is believed to have fled the scene in combat clothing, possibly on a motorcycle.

The suspect is said to be tall, in his mid-20s, and has black hair. He also might be wearing a backpack and headphones.

Anyone who sees him is strongly urged to call 112.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2023
Next article
Leidens Ontzet: a day of freedom, fun, and boozing!
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Van Gogh Museum partners with Pokémon for its 50th anniversary (and it couldn’t get cuter!)

The Van Gogh Museum is turning 50 years old this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Leidens Ontzet: a day of freedom, fun, and boozing!

Jordy Steijn - 9
Every year, there’s one day that all Leiden residents look forward to, Leidens Ontzet (Relief of Leiden). Every year on October 3rd, people treat...

7 ways to make the best of autumn in the Netherlands in 2023

Vanessa Hope van Engelen - 2
As the seasons change and the leaves turn red, we want to let you know how to make the most of autumn in the...

10 things you’ll notice your first week in the Netherlands

Heather Slevin - 0
So, you just moved to the Netherlands. Congratulations! Be prepared to be confused. Navigating the hellscape, erm, labyrinth, that is, the world of the Dutch...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.