BREAKING: Shots fired in Dutch university hospital, police searching for suspect

Update 4:30 PM: A suspected perpetrator has been arrested by the police.

On Thursday afternoon, shots were fired in a classroom at the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam. Another shooting incident occurred not far away, at a house on Heiman Dullaertplein in Rotterdam West, writes AD.nl.

Three people have been left injured: one at Erasmus MC and two at a house on Heiman Dullaertplein.

One of the victims may be a university teacher. At the moment, not much is known about the severity of the victims’ injuries.

Police at the scene

According to Rijnmond, several teams of police officers have entered the Erasmus MC.

The entrance to the building is currently closed, and students have been evacuated — some of them without their shoes, crying.

Students from the nearby University of Applied Sciences are currently not allowed to leave.

Perpetrator fled in combat clothing

As the local police have announced on X (formerly known as Twitter), the perpetrator is believed to have fled the scene in combat clothing, possibly on a motorcycle.

The suspect is said to be tall, in his mid-20s, and has black hair. He also might be wearing a backpack and headphones.

Anyone who sees him is strongly urged to call 112.

