Dutch university hospital shooter kills three people, police confirm

Yesterday, three people were killed during a shooting spree in Rotterdam. Among the victims were a 39-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.

For reasons that are still not known, the suspect, Fouad L., who is a student at Erasmus University, walked into a residence at around 3 PM on Heiman Dullaertplein yesterday and shot a 39-year-old woman to death — after which he set fire to the building.

The woman’s 14-year-old daughter was severely wounded in the process and has since succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, the NOS reports.

After the initial shooting at the home, the 32-year-old suspect walked into a classroom at the Erasmus Medical Centre wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with the same gun.

He then used the gun to shoot a 43-year-old general practitioner. The victim has since passed away.

The suspect acted alone

As for Fouad L.’s current status, the police managed to get him in custody by cornering him under the hospital’s helicopter deck yesterday.

The police have also concluded that Fuoad L. was not collaborating with anyone else. They are currently not searching for another suspect.

We zijn diep geschokt door de gebeurtenissen vandaag bij Erasmus MC waar een docent om het leven is gekomen en waar een student van de EUR bij betrokken is. Onze gedachten gaan uit naar de slachtoffers, nabestaanden en iedereen die deze ingrijpende gebeurtenis heeft meegemaakt. pic.twitter.com/zoiyyMIOnt — Erasmus University (@erasmusuni) September 28, 2023

Translation: “We are deeply shocked by the events today at Erasmus MC where a teacher was killed and an EUR student was involved. Our thoughts go out to the victims, surviving relatives and everyone who experienced this traumatic event.”

For now, police chief Fred Westerbeke is concentrating on uncovering what the man’s motives could have been.

The entire community is in a state of shock and grief over this tragic incident.

