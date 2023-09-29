🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Dutch university hospital shooter kills three people, police confirm

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
a-picture-of-a-dutch-police-officer-standing-behind-tape
Image: twixx/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/316168890/stock-photo-dutch-policeman-on-a-crime.html

Yesterday, three people were killed during a shooting spree in Rotterdam. Among the victims were a 39-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.

For reasons that are still not known, the suspect, Fouad L., who is a student at Erasmus University, walked into a residence at around 3 PM on Heiman Dullaertplein yesterday and shot a 39-year-old woman to death — after which he set fire to the building.

The woman’s 14-year-old daughter was severely wounded in the process and has since succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, the NOS reports.

After the initial shooting at the home, the 32-year-old suspect walked into a classroom at the Erasmus Medical Centre wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with the same gun.

He then used the gun to shoot a 43-year-old general practitioner. The victim has since passed away.

The suspect acted alone

As for Fouad L.’s current status, the police managed to get him in custody by cornering him under the hospital’s helicopter deck yesterday.

The police have also concluded that Fuoad L. was not collaborating with anyone else. They are currently not searching for another suspect.

Translation: “We are deeply shocked by the events today at Erasmus MC where a teacher was killed and an EUR student was involved. Our thoughts go out to the victims, surviving relatives and everyone who experienced this traumatic event.”

For now, police chief Fred Westerbeke is concentrating on uncovering what the man’s motives could have been.

The entire community is in a state of shock and grief over this tragic incident.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

