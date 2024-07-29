British boy (14) drowns in Amsterdam

A British 14-year-old has drowned while sailing with friends in Amsterdam’s Buiten-IJ on Sunday afternoon.

The teenager reportedly ended up in the water, but could not swim well and disappeared.

A passenger alerted police around 3:30 PM.

A fire brigade diving team was dispatched to search for the boy, along with police, Coast Guard, and trauma helicopters.

The police assume a fatal accident. Image: Politie

The teen was found after an hour-long search. He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but later passed away.

The police are investigating the incident but are treating it as an accident.

