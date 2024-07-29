Hoera! The Netherlands has the third-strongest passport in the world in 2024

Where does yours rank? 🛫

Last updated
Despite the extended detour that summer took to arrive, the Netherlands has something massive to celebrate: having the third-most powerful passport in the WORLD! 🥳

According to the Henley Passport Index, which ranks nations according to the number of countries they have visa-free access to, the Netherlands is joint third, with visa-free access to 191 countries.

Joined by Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, it’s certainly in good company!

However, Asian nation Singapore officially nabs the crown with visa-free access to a whopping 194 countries. 👑

Dying to see the full list? Check it out! 👇

#CountriesVisa-free access (in countries)
1Singapore194
2France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain192
3Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden191
4Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom190
5Australia and Portugal189
6Greece and Poland188
7Canada, Czechia, Hungary, and Malta187
8the United States186
9Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates185
10Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia184

What do you think of the rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

British boy (14) drowns in Amsterdam
