Despite the extended detour that summer took to arrive, the Netherlands has something massive to celebrate: having the third-most powerful passport in the WORLD! 🥳

According to the Henley Passport Index, which ranks nations according to the number of countries they have visa-free access to, the Netherlands is joint third, with visa-free access to 191 countries.

Joined by Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, it’s certainly in good company!

However, Asian nation Singapore officially nabs the crown with visa-free access to a whopping 194 countries. 👑

Dying to see the full list? Check it out! 👇

# Countries Visa-free access (in countries) 1 Singapore 194 2 France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain 192 3 Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden 191 4 Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom 190 5 Australia and Portugal 189 6 Greece and Poland 188 7 Canada, Czechia, Hungary, and Malta 187 8 the United States 186 9 Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates 185 10 Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia 184

What do you think of the rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!