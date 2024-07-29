Despite the extended detour that summer took to arrive, the Netherlands has something massive to celebrate: having the third-most powerful passport in the WORLD! 🥳
According to the Henley Passport Index, which ranks nations according to the number of countries they have visa-free access to, the Netherlands is joint third, with visa-free access to 191 countries.
Joined by Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden, it’s certainly in good company!
However, Asian nation Singapore officially nabs the crown with visa-free access to a whopping 194 countries. 👑
Dying to see the full list? Check it out! 👇
|#
|Countries
|Visa-free access (in countries)
|1
|Singapore
|194
|2
|France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain
|192
|3
|Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden
|191
|4
|Belgium, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom
|190
|5
|Australia and Portugal
|189
|6
|Greece and Poland
|188
|7
|Canada, Czechia, Hungary, and Malta
|187
|8
|the United States
|186
|9
|Estonia, Lithuania, and the United Arab Emirates
|185
|10
|Iceland, Latvia, Slovakia, and Slovenia
|184
What do you think of the rankings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!