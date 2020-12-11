British citizens may be banned from non-essential travel to the Netherlands once Brexit is finalised on January 1.

This is because the EU commission no longer allows non-essential travel from countries outside of the EU, with the exception of those with low levels of COVID-19 like New Zealand and South Korea.

It’s unlikely that an exemption will be extended to the UK post-Brexit, the EU commission has indicated according to The Guardian. Instead, that decision will fall to the Council of the European Union, said an EU Commission spokesman last week.

Who can still travel to and from the Netherlands?

If the block goes through, this will not affect UK nationals already living in the Netherlands. Likewise, EU citizens can return from the UK without any problems.

In certain cases, those travelling for work may also enter the Netherlands and EU, for example aid workers, care workers, diplomats, healthcare professionals, military personnel, seasonal farm workers and transport workers. Travelling for study, transit and urgent family matters will also be permitted.

In addition, Northern Ireland residents will still be allowed to travel to the Republic of Ireland.

Travelling to the UK

Meanwhile, the Netherlands maintains that travel to the UK should be strictly necessary, and not for tourism. The Dutch Embassy in London has updated their travel advice regarding the new ‘tier’ system in the UK.

The travel advice for the UK has been updated:

🟠 Travel advice for NL to UK:https://t.co/cBIGzSQbM3

🟠 our FAQs for UK to NL travel:https://t.co/hBwLSKRHDb — Dutch Embassy London (@NLinUK) December 9, 2020

From December 15, those traveling to Britain from the EU will need to quarantine upon arrival for just five days instead of 14, granted they can show a recent negative corona test.

People returning to the Netherlands from the UK will need to quarantine for 10 days. New rules will come into effect from January 1, according to the Dutch Foreign Office, but these are still being determined.

Feature Image: Niels And Marco/Unsplash