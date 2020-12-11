A loaded firearm was found by a primary school pupil as they played during recess in their school yard. Thankfully, the child did not touch the gun but instead told school teachers.

The school, located in Vlaardingen, quickly called all the children back inside the building and alerted the police. Upon arrival at the scene, one officer picked up the gun and found that it was fully loaded.

A wise student

A police spokesperson has said that the school was very fortunate that the children did not touch the weapon. “Suppose the children had started playing with it, it could have turned out very differently” they tell Rijnmond.

Gun to be tested

The gun has been removed from the scene and will be forensically tested by police. The weapon will be checked for fingerprints and DNA. The police will also perform a “shooting test” — a method through which the gun is shot and the spent bullets are checked for the unique scratches that the barrel has left behind.

The police spokesperson explains to Rijnmond that in performing these tests and sharing an image of the weapon, the police are investigating whether the gun may have been used in a crime.

“Each weapon leaves a unique trail of scratches on ammunition. When we do such a shooting test, we can compare the shells with shells found in previous crimes” they say.

Feature Image: Politie Vlaardingen/Politie.nl