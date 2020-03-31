Today, the cabinet is having a crisis meeting in order to determine if to adopt the recommendations given by the Outbreak Management Team.

The deadline for the existing measures was until April 6, but considering that coronavirus cases keep rising a revaluation of the current policies is needed, reports RTL Nieuws.

Press conference today at 7 PM

After today’s debates with the cabinet, health experts and the Outbreak Management Team, Prime-Minister Mark Rutte and Minister De Jonge will hold a joint press conference at 7 PM. They will announce the new measures, and you can watch the press conference live on the internet or on television. We will keep you posted about the newest decisions.

The measures will most likely be extended until the end of April/early May

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, the existing measures will need to be extended for a longer period of time. The cabinet is debating today what will be the exact date of the extension, which will be announced during the press conference.

Call to end all domestic holidays

Insiders from the government confirmed that part of the advice from the Outbreak Management Team is to ban all domestic holidays within the country.

This involves overnight stays at hotels, campsites, recreational parks and bed and breakfast locales.

Some regions, like Zeeland, have already implemented these measures. All non-residents are no longer allowed to visit Zeeland and stay overnight. These measures are taken to protect the local healthcare system there and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through would-be travellers.

Ad

Should the Netherlands implement further measures, or are the ones already in place sufficient? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pixabay