There are now 12,595 cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands, after the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) published the latest figures today. This is an increase of 845 patients from last counts, with 175 new deaths. 722 new patients are now in hospitals.

Prime-Minister Mark Rutte and Minister De Jonge will hold a press conference this evening at 7 PM, announcing until what date will the new coronavirus measures be extended.

New extension expected until the end of April/early May

While we do not know the exact date yet, inside sources from the Government have confirmed that most likely the new extension of the current measures will last until the end of April or early May.

Another potential measure that will be implemented is a ban on domestic tourism. Tourists will no longer be allowed to have overnight stays in the different provinces of the Netherlands, and they will need to stay in their place of residence. The province of Zeeland has already implemented this measure.

Italy critical of lack of financial solidarity from the Netherlands

12 mayors from Italian cities, governors and a member of the European Parliament wrote an open letter criticizing that the Netherlands is not opening up more funds in order to help the hard-hit Southern European countries.

The current measures by the Dutch government are still directed to withholding the money, but there’s not a full political consensus on the issue, as members from ChristenUnie and D66 have expressed that the Netherlands ought to help other member states.

Check out our guide to the coronavirus

If you need a centralized source of information for all coronavirus related news in the Netherlands, you can check out our article with all you need to know about the situation, updated daily.

Ad

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for all news related to the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva