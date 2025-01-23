Car drives into group of people in Eindhoven, two people arrested

The driver remains at large

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
On Wednesday afternoon, a driver struck several people following a conflict that erupted at a coffeeshop in Eindhoven.

Two people were injured, and two people have been arrested for threatening and obstructing police offers.

What happened?

According to Omroep Brabant, the incident occurred after a fight broke out in front of Coffeeshop Pink in Eindhoven. 

According to eyewitnesses, one of the men involved in the conflict got into his car and deliberately drove into the group of people standing outside — not once, but twice. After that, he fled the scene. 

As the NOS writes, two people were injured in the collision, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital.

The exact cause of the conflict remains unclear, and it is unknown whether the individuals involved knew one another.

Authorities have arrested two individuals — one who allegedly threatened a police officer, and another for attempting to interfere with the arrest. 

However, the driver of the car remains free for now. He was driving a white Volkswagen T-Roc with a Belgian licence plate. 

Police are still searching for the driver and are urging anyone who sees the car to call 112 immediately

This Dutch city is the first in Europe to use public transport to power the city
Dutch nitrogen crisis: Greenpeace wins court case against the Netherlands
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

