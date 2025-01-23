Car drives into group of people in Eindhoven, two people arrested

On Wednesday afternoon, a driver struck several people following a conflict that erupted at a coffeeshop in Eindhoven.

Two people were injured, and two people have been arrested for threatening and obstructing police offers.

What happened?

According to Omroep Brabant, the incident occurred after a fight broke out in front of Coffeeshop Pink in Eindhoven.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the men involved in the conflict got into his car and deliberately drove into the group of people standing outside — not once, but twice. After that, he fled the scene.

As the NOS writes, two people were injured in the collision, and one of them had to be taken to the hospital.

The exact cause of the conflict remains unclear, and it is unknown whether the individuals involved knew one another.

Authorities have arrested two individuals — one who allegedly threatened a police officer, and another for attempting to interfere with the arrest.

However, the driver of the car remains free for now. He was driving a white Volkswagen T-Roc with a Belgian licence plate.

Police are still searching for the driver and are urging anyone who sees the car to call 112 immediately.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮