The Dutch skies are slaying today, and we’re living for it. After what felt like a never-ending greyscale saga, spring has finally strutted into the Netherlands with full main character energy.

In other words, the weather is about to be glorious. Here’s why you should enjoy every second. 👇

Today it’s almost flip-flop weather

It may be a Thursday, but it’s time to get that holiday feeling. Weeronline forecasts temperatures between 18 and 22°C across most of the country today.

After a chilly start (3°C up north, 10°C elsewhere), the sun will quickly warm us up, reaching 14 to 16°C by late morning, with Limburg basking in a toasty 22°C this afternoon.

Yep, the lucky ones are down south! 😎 However, aside from the most northerly regions (which will sit between 14 and 17°C), the rest of us will still enjoy temperatures between 20 and 21°C.

Skies will stay mostly clear, with some clouds in the southeast. There will also be light to moderate easterly winds. These will be stronger near the coast and IJsselmeer — so maybe watch out for flying menus.

Tonight will remain calm and clear, but temperatures will dip to 3°C in the east and 5 to 10°C elsewhere. Perhaps bring a comfy jacket if you plan to stay on the terrace for the evening. 👀

Friday will offer one more day of glory

Friday brings more of the same: sunshine, light breezes, and highs between 19 and 22°C.

However, if you plan on spending Friday evening on the terrace, just know that the weather will start to drop again.

Northern areas may cool down by the evening, with a chance of low clouds and sea mist. Meanwhile, the south stays slightly more terrace-worthy with a balmy 15°C forecast by sunset.

Nighttime temperatures will dip to between 3 and 6°C inland, and around 7°C along the coast. Yep, hoodie weather will re-enter the chat.

And the weekend? Classic Dutch spring

This is the Netherlands we’re talking about, so we know it can’t last forever.

Saturday will cool off slightly with 11 to 14°C forecast in the north and 15 to 19°C in the south. It will still be sunny, just less “heatwave,” and more “mild spring glow.” 💁

Sunday? It will be cooler again with highs of around 10°C up north, and 12 to 15°C elsewhere. It will be dry and bright, with a fresh breeze from the east-northeast.

What’s your plan for the sun? Share your plans and let us know where you’ll chase the rays in the comments below! 💭