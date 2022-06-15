Plans for a car-free neighbourhood in Amsterdam to be realised by 2026!

The Frans Halbuurt neighbourhood in Amsterdam will soon become a car-free area, which priorities space for pedestrians, cyclists and children’s recreation. How leuk! ✨

The plan to remodel the area into a car-free zone first came up in 2018 when residents were surveyed about their preferences and wishes for the new Frans Halbuurt.

The project aims for the neighbourhoods to become car-free residential areas, where cars will only “be guests”. The Dutch tradition lives on as cyclists continue to be the kings of the road. 🚲

Where is it?

The area concerns several streets located near De Pijp, Amsterdam:

Frans Halsstraat

Ruysdaelkade

Ferdinand Bolstraat

A section of the Albert Cuypstraat

The project also plans to redesign the side streets between the Stadhouderskade and the Albert Cuypstraat as well as those located between the Boerenwetering and the Ferdinand Bolstraat.

It’ll take time

Reshaping an entire neighbourhood is no easy task. The project is only set to be finished by 2026.

Relocating and replacing underground cables, sewers, and pipes will take up a good chunk of time. There are also plans to make the neighbourhood more ‘climate-proof’ in order to prevent heat stress and flooding. 🌎

What do you think of these plans for a car-free neighbourhood in Amsterdam? Tell us in the comments!