The start of a summer wave: Dutch coronavirus cases increase by 64%

What began as a slight increase in Dutch coronavirus infections last week, has developed into a 64% rise this week. What does this mean? According to an RIVM spokesperson, it’s the start of a summer wave.

Speaking to the NOS, epidemiologist Susan van den Hof explains that the number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands is rising “very quickly.”

According to her, this indicates that the Netherlands is currently experiencing the beginning of (yet another) coronavirus wave.

However, “how high that wave will get and how long it will last, and what that will mean for hospital admissions, is very difficult to say at the moment.”

Increased particles in sewage water

As part of the Dutch cabinet’s new approach to monitoring coronavirus infections, you no longer have to be tested by the GGD in order to confirm that you are positive for coronavirus.

This makes it slightly more difficult for the GGD to understand exactly how many new positive tests there are. However, people with a positive self-test can report their case to the Infection Radar.

The GGD’s findings are reflected in these reports — as well as in the country’s sewage water. 🦠

Who, what and where

According to the RIVM, no particular age group is being hit hardest at the moment. However, those living in the regions of Amsterdam-Amstelland, Utrecht and Hollands-Midden are experiencing the brunt of the wave.

The RIVM suspects that we have the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron to thank for this sharp increase.

Isolate with symptoms

The mention of a lockdown has been avoided so far. “The policy is to keep society open for as long as possible,” says Van den Hof.

In order to keep it this way, she advises that those with symptoms should “stay at home with complaints and get tested, to prevent infecting other people.”

