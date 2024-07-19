These are the best digital banks in the Netherlands in 2024

If you’re looking to up your financial game, there are plenty of digital banks in the Netherlands ripe for the picking.

Digital banking has changed the financial landscape, offering all kinds of convenient and innovative features — but choosing the best bank for you can be difficult.

READ MORE | Banking in the Netherlands: the complete guide

We’ve tried and tested plenty of these banks, considering global accessibility, features, money transfers, investing, and saving.

Here are the top digital banks in the Netherlands. 👇

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

With services in English, an easy sign-up process, and sustainable banking options, bunq is arguably one of the most popular digital banks in the Netherlands. We particularly liked having up to 25 accounts with separate Dutch IBANs, scheduling direct debits, and the Autosave feature, which rounds up payments into savings. Sign up for bunq

N26 is jam-packed with convenient features, like an intuitive mobile app for on-the-go banking, affordable monthly fees, and access to all these features from across the globe. Making an international money transfer is a breeze without hidden costs or extra fees — handy if you have family or businesses abroad. Sign up for N26

Revolut is another digital bank in the Netherlands that offers easy international transactions, free ATM withdrawals, and the best investment opportunities of any digital bank in the country. Whilst the bank has a slightly higher monthly fee than its competitors, its multi-currency accounts and overall flexibility made up for it. Sign up for Revolut

With a generous 3.75% interest rate and a range of powerful investment features, Trade Republic is also a stellar option for internationals who want to dip a toe in the world of stocks, ETFs, and crypto. However, let op: Trade Republic doesn’t offer traditional banking services like making card payments or providing loans. Sign up for Trsade Republic

In addition to giving you access to soaring interest rates at banks across Europe, Raisin also offers you the freedom to shop around for banks that best suit your needs — with no registration required. The only downside? Raisin only focuses on savings, so you won’t find any traditional banking services or investing opportunities here. Sign up for Raisin

Openbank: Best for a traditional banking experience

OpenBank is a user-friendly digital bank in the Netherlands, giving customers access to cheap international transfers, high-interest savings, and diverse options for investment. This all-digital bank has strong security measures and 24/7 support — ideal for internationals and expats who travel often and want to stay on top of their finances. Sign up for Openbank

Key factors in choosing the best digital bank in the Netherlands

🔐 Security

Security should be a top priority for any digital bank in the Netherlands.

Consider digital banks with a strong track record of protecting customer data, using advanced security measures, and monitoring fraud to ensure your money and personal information are protected from any threats.

💸 Transaction fees

Transaction fees can significantly change your overall banking cost.

If you’re concerned about hidden costs and fees, consider digital banks in the Netherlands, which have transparent fee structures and low to no fees for common transactions like ATM withdrawals and bank transfers.

🌍 Global accessibility

Global accessibility is another important factor when choosing a digital bank in the Netherlands, especially if you travel frequently.

If you want to bank worldwide, choose a digital bank that allows you to access your accounts from anywhere and partners with international ATMs for each cash withdrawal.

🗺️ International money transfer availability

If you need to send or receive money internationally, consider a digital bank that supports international transfers with low fees and competitive exchange rates.

READ MORE | Money transfers in the Netherlands: the easy (and cheap!) guide

Some digital banks in the Netherlands specialise in international transfers and offer faster, more affordable transfer options than traditional banks.

💲 Access to multiple currencies

Similar to global accessibility and international money transfers, you may want a bank that offers access to multiple currencies.

A digital bank in the Netherlands that allows you to hold multiple currencies can help you avoid costly transaction and withdrawal fees, especially if you travel often.

☎️ 24-hour customer support

Having access to all-day customer support is a plus, whether it’s a problem with transactions, security, or withdrawals.

To reach customer support easily, look for a bank that provides round-the-clock support through different channels.

🏦 High interest on savings accounts

If you’re looking to save money for emergencies, retirement, or a rainy Dutch day, consider a digital bank with high interest rates on savings accounts.

READ MORE | Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands

Digital banks in the Netherlands offer different rates for fixed-rate and flexible savings accounts depending on your needs.

Ultimately, picking a digital bank in the Netherlands isn’t difficult if you know your needs and priorities.

Now, get ready to open a bank account and make sure your finances are healthier than ever!

Do you have any tips for digital banking in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Best digital banks in the Netherlands: frequently asked questions