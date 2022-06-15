Not yet: Dutch government won’t regulate intake of international students

While Dutch universities struggle with the increase of international students, the government will not pass an act that would regulate their intake — not yet at least.

Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf wants to “develop a clear vision” before implementing such an act — which comes as a bit of relief for prospective students abroad. 😮‍💨

Language and accessibility bill

Dijkgraaf addressed the House of Representatives and the Senate asking to let the Language and Accessibility Act “simmer down” for a while, says Het Parool. 🥶

This act would guarantee the accessibility of higher education and control the intake of international students — exactly what the universities in Amsterdam are looking for.

At the moment, it only needs the approval of the Senate to pass.

Regulating international students

The chairman of the University of Amsterdam Geert ten Dam and the chairman of the Association of Universities Peter Duisenberg argued for legal measures to regulate the influx of international students.

Many Dutch universities lack space on campus, the quality of education decreases, and university employees feel overwhelmed with the workload. 😓

What’s more, Dutch universities cannot pick students on the basis of nationality. In particular, ten Dam worries about Dutch students being pushed out of universities in their home country.

Joint agreements and goals

Don’t get us wrong — Dijkgraaf does acknowledge the concern of universities when it comes to housing problems and working conditions for employees.

However, he wants to “clearly elaborate” on a vision for the national higher education system before continuing with this bill. He intends to provide a “toolbox” to manage the intake more effectively, but only through joint agreements and goals.

Dijkgraaf wants to review the act and return to it when the parties involved have a clearer understanding of their goals.

