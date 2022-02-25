Champagne bottles containing MDMA in circulation: not as fun as it sounds

According to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), four people in the Netherlands are ill after drinking the molly-champagne mix.

Specifically, NVWA warns that the drug has been found in three-litre champagne bottles from the brand Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, reports the NOS.

So, before popping open some bubbly, you might want to read the following. 👀

What to look out for

Thankfully, you should be able to spot pretty quickly whether your champagne bottle contains MDMA or not.

Firstly, a tell-tale sign is that the champagne won’t fizz when you pour it. Additionally, MDMA contaminated champagne is a reddish-brown colour and smells like anise — yuck! 🤢

Although you were probably looking forward to celebrating a special occasion, do yourself a favour and pour that nasty drink down the drain. 🙅‍♀️

According to the NVWA, molly and champagne do not mix well: touching or drinking it can be life-threatening. Across the border, seven people in Germany are seriously ill and one person passed away.

More bottles might be contaminated

The bottles containing MDMA were bought through an unknown website. However, it’s not known just how the molly ended up in them.

According to the Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority, “The NVWA is, therefore, unable to estimate whether there are even more of these bottles with the hazardous substance in circulation. It cannot be ruled out that other bottles of the same brand that also contain MDMA are in circulation.”

So, until more is known you might want to skip the Moët, or at least have a good look at your drink before you say cheers. 🥂

What are your thoughts on drug contaminated champagne? Tell us in the comments below!