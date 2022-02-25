The day we’ve been waiting for: more relaxations to the Dutch coronavirus measures

FeaturedNewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Group-of-friends-drinking-a-bar
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/drinking-at-a-bar.html?sh=362d41081f27a28a6a781efc45c0def1d339f04c&filter=all&qview=334607440

Happy Friday — most coronavirus measures will finally expire today, February 25.

Following suit from last week’s relaxations, the Netherlands is dropping even more measures, reports to the NOS. 👋

Bye bye, social distancing and masks!

The 1.5-metre social distancing rule will be removed from all public areas — for the first time since spring 2020! (Except for that one blissful period in autumn 2021).

The face mask rule is also on its way out except for travel (public transport, airplanes, and in the airport).

Plus, after being hard-pressed for months, the catering and cultural industry can finally keep their regular opening hours from before the pandemic — hoera for nightclubs! 🎉

Pre-test rules

Most places also do not need to use a coronapass anymore. Rules still apply for large indoor events with more than 500 people without fixed seating. Participants at those will have to show a negative test beforehand (1G measures).

However, a negative test isn’t necessary for trade fairs, conferences, and transfer locations while travelling.

The coronapass may be required to travel abroad, but that depends from country to country. The quarantine rules upon travel to the Netherlands expires. Time to get those suitcases ready! ✈️

What’s happening next?

The cabinet will reassess the remaining coronavirus measures on March 15, such as whether to keep the face mask rule in public transport, 1G policies, and the advice to work from home.

On the flip side, removing the coronavirus restrictions is not all happy, jolly for everyone — vulnerable members of society, such as those with chronic illness have to be extra careful without these restrictions.

What are your thoughts on the relaxed measures? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag
Next articleChampagne bottles containing MDMA in circulation: not as fun as it sounds
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

1 COMMENT

  1. Your article and especially the photographs accompanying it clearly illustrate why those on the left are rejoicing about the lifting of restrictions; it means you can go out, get drunk and vomit all over the sidewalks with impunity. It’s the same attitude towards forgiveness of student loans and forcing taxpayers to pay for those Who refuse to honor obligations they made. It’s all me, me, me. Restrictions should be lifted because they accomplish nothing not simply so those who refuse to pay their school debt can take that money and instead go to bars and pubs and frolic with others Of that same greedy, self obsessed mindset.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The Netherlands is moving military equipment: what’s going on?

Some people in the Netherlands might see the transportation of military equipment around the country in the coming weeks. So...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Money transfers in the Netherlands: the easy (and cheap!) guide

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 6
Trying to transfer money internationally to and from the Netherlands can mean one thing: fees, fees, and more fees. In fact, everyone wants a cut:...

The Netherlands is moving military equipment: what’s going on?

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Some people in the Netherlands might see the transportation of military equipment around the country in the coming weeks. So what exactly is happening? According...

Switching utility providers in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
So, you’ve managed to secure your dream home in the Netherlands, bravely fought the bitter fight of setting up your power, gas, water, and...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X