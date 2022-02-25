The day we’ve been waiting for: more relaxations to the Dutch coronavirus measures

Happy Friday — most coronavirus measures will finally expire today, February 25.

Following suit from last week’s relaxations, the Netherlands is dropping even more measures, reports to the NOS. 👋

Bye bye, social distancing and masks!

The 1.5-metre social distancing rule will be removed from all public areas — for the first time since spring 2020! (Except for that one blissful period in autumn 2021).

The face mask rule is also on its way out except for travel (public transport, airplanes, and in the airport).

Plus, after being hard-pressed for months, the catering and cultural industry can finally keep their regular opening hours from before the pandemic — hoera for nightclubs! 🎉

Pre-test rules

Most places also do not need to use a coronapass anymore. Rules still apply for large indoor events with more than 500 people without fixed seating. Participants at those will have to show a negative test beforehand (1G measures).

However, a negative test isn’t necessary for trade fairs, conferences, and transfer locations while travelling.

The coronapass may be required to travel abroad, but that depends from country to country. The quarantine rules upon travel to the Netherlands expires. Time to get those suitcases ready! ✈️

What’s happening next?

The cabinet will reassess the remaining coronavirus measures on March 15, such as whether to keep the face mask rule in public transport, 1G policies, and the advice to work from home.

On the flip side, removing the coronavirus restrictions is not all happy, jolly for everyone — vulnerable members of society, such as those with chronic illness have to be extra careful without these restrictions.

What are your thoughts on the relaxed measures? Tell us in the comments below!